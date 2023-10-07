The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) are just 2.5-point favorites on the road versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each squad features a stout passing defense, with the Crimson Tide 23rd in the country against the pass, and the Aggies ninth. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Alabama has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Texas A&M is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000 To Win the SEC +300 Bet $100 to win $300

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.