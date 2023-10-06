Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Madison County, Alabama this week? We've got the information.
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Sparkman High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bob Jones High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Randolph School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Bob Jones High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Harvest, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
