Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Madison County, Alabama this week? We've got the information.

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Sparkman High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at North Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Stevenson, AL

Stevenson, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bob Jones High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Randolph School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Bob Jones High School at Sparkman High School