CUSA Games Today: How to Watch CUSA Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 6
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football schedule includes three games involving teams from the CUSA. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
CUSA Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 4
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida International Panthers at New Mexico State Aggies
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October 4
|CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 5
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
