Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Jefferson County, Alabama this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gardendale High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinson Valley High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer Academy at Lee-Scott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Oak Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
