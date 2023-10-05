This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dale County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Zion Chapel High School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Slocomb High School at Dale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Midland City, AL

Midland City, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Eufaula High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Geneva County High School