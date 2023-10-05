Week 6 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Texas A&M Aggies is a game to see for fans of Alabama college football on a Week 6 schedule that features plenty of exciting contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 4
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
Samford Bulldogs at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-2.5)
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Troy (-16.5)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Jackson State Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Florida Bulls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)
South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 7
- Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Alabama (-12.5)
