Rays vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).
Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 128 times this season and won 84, or 65.6%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 48-18, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 860 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those games.
- This year, Texas has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 4.27 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 27
|@ Red Sox
|W 5-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Brayan Bello
|September 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 11-4
|Aaron Civale vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 30
|@ Blue Jays
|W 7-5
|Shawn Armstrong vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|October 1
|@ Blue Jays
|W 12-8
|Jacob Lopez vs Wes Parsons
|October 3
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Tyler Glasnow vs Jordan Montgomery
|October 4
|Rangers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Nathan Eovaldi
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|L 8-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|W 6-1
|Andrew Heaney vs Luis Castillo
|October 1
|@ Mariners
|L 1-0
|Dane Dunning vs George Kirby
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.