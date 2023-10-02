At MetLife Stadium in Week 4, the New York Giants' Darren Waller will be facing the Seattle Seahawks pass defense and Tre Brown. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Giants vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Monday, October 2, 2023

Monday, October 2, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Darren Waller Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 13.2 4.4 10 153 6.65

Darren Waller vs. Tre Brown Insights

Darren Waller & the Giants' Offense

Darren Waller has registered 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 132 (44 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times.

Through the air, New York has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking fifth-last in the NFL by tallying 165.3 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with two passing touchdowns.

The Giants rank 31st in the NFL in scoring with 14.3 points per game, and they rank 28th in total yards with 253.3 per game.

New York, which is averaging 33.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 19th in the league.

In the red zone, the Giants have thrown the ball 11 times this year, ranking them 18th in the NFL.

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 10 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Seattle has given up the second-most in the NFL at 984 (328 per game).

The Seahawks are fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, conceding an average of 29.3 points per game.

Seattle has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Four players have hauled in a touchdown against the Seahawks this season.

Darren Waller vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

Darren Waller Tre Brown Rec. Targets 20 11 Def. Targets Receptions 12 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 132 10 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 44 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 43 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 1 Interceptions

