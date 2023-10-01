A match in the Rolex Shanghai Masters quarterfinals is next up for Nicolas Jarry, and he will face Grigor Dimitrov. Jarry has +1200 odds to be crowned champion at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jarry at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jarry's Next Match

After defeating Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, Jarry will play Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Jarry is listed at +185 to win his next contest versus Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Jarry? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Jarry Stats

In the Round of 16, Jarry was victorious 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 against Schwartzman on Wednesday.

Jarry has won two of his 21 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 41-18.

In eight tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jarry has gone 16-7.

Through 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Jarry has played 25.8 games per match. He won 53.6% of them.

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, Jarry has played 26.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Jarry has been victorious in 20.5% of his return games and 85.8% of his service games.

On hard courts, Jarry, over the past year, has been victorious in 85.9% of his service games and 19.5% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.