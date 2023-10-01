Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown when the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars come together in Week 4 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hollins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Jaguars?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 114 yards receiving (38 per game) pace all receivers on the Falcons. He's been targeted on 14 occasions, and has collected seven catches.

Hollins, in three games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0

Rep Mack Hollins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.