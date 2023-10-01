Best Bets, Odds for the Jaguars vs. Falcons Game – Week 4
Check out best bets for when the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) square off at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
When is Jaguars vs. Falcons?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The line for this game set by BetMGM and the model's prediction are essentially the same (within 0.5 points of each other).
- The Jaguars have a 63.6% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Jaguars have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +145.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-3)
- The Jaguars have covered the spread once in three games with a set spread.
- Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Falcons have covered the spread one time in three games with a set spread.
- Atlanta has not covered the spread (0-1) when it is at least 3-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42.5)
- Jacksonville and Atlanta combine to average 5.2 fewer points per game than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup (including the playoffs).
- The Jaguars and the Falcons have seen their opponents average a combined 0.5 more points per game than the point total of 42.5 set in this game.
- Jacksonville has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).
- The Falcons have hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).
Calvin Ridley Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|3
|57.7
|1
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|3
|184.3
|2
|13.7
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
