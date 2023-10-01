The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) host the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Falcons vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ City: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: Wembley Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 3 43 -155 +130

Falcons vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have combined with their opponent to score more than 43 points just once this season.

Atlanta's games this season have had an average of 42.7 points, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Falcons have covered the spread once over three games with a set spread.

The Falcons lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Atlanta has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville's games this year have an average point total of 46.5, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread one time over three games with a set spread.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Jaguars vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 19.0 21 25.0 21 46.5 2 3 Falcons 18.3 23 18.0 7 42.7 1 3

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 40.5 47.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 22.0 25.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 47.0 45.5 Implied Team Total AVG 26.0 26.5 25.0 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

