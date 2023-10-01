How to Watch Falcons vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) meet the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We give more details below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Falcons
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET
- Where: Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom
- TV: ABC
Falcons Insights
- This year the Falcons score 6.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Jaguars give up (25).
- The Falcons average 283.3 yards per game, 65 fewer yards than the 348.3 the Jaguars give up.
- This season Atlanta runs for 44.3 more yards per game (128.3) than Jacksonville allows (84).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (6).
Falcons Away Performance
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Carolina
|W 24-10
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|Green Bay
|W 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|at Detroit
|L 20-6
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|ESPN+
|10/8/2023
|Houston
|-
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|-
|FOX
