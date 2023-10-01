At the moment the Atlanta Falcons are 16th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are three spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (16th-best in league) than their computer ranking (19th).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Falcons have experienced the 12th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the start to +5000.

The Falcons have a 2% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this season.

One of the Falcons' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Falcons rank 25th in total offense (283.3 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (287.7 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Falcons are compiling 18.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank seventh, giving up 18 points per game.

Falcons Impact Players

On the ground, Bijan Robinson has zero TDs and has gained 213 yards (71.0 per game).

Robinson also has 14 receptions for 102 yards and one TD.

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 per game), completing 62.5%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and accumulated 41 yards.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and gained 135 yards (45.0 per game).

In the passing game, Drake London has scored one time, hauling in eight balls for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped set the tone with three picks to go with 24 tackles and three passes defended in three games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

