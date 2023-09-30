The Tulane Green Wave (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Blazers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. UAB matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Tulane Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Yulman Stadium

UAB vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline UAB Moneyline
BetMGM Tulane (-21.5) 58.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Tulane (-11.5) 59.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

UAB vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • UAB has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Blazers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs.
  • Tulane has covered twice in three chances against the spread this season.

UAB 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

