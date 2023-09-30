A pair of the nation's stingiest run defenses square off when the Georgia State Panthers (4-0) bring college football's 23rd-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Troy Trojans (2-2), who have the No. 24 rushing defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Panthers are only 1.5-point favorites. The contest's over/under is 50.5.

Georgia State ranks 30th in scoring offense (37 points per game) and 59th in scoring defense (22.8 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, Troy ranks 50th in the FBS (416.8 total yards per game) and 28th on the other side of the ball (303.8 total yards allowed per game).

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Trojans have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Out of Troy's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Troy lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Troy has played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 1,046 yards on 78-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 80 times for 514 yards (128.5 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught seven passes for 117 yards.

Jarris Williams has taken nine carries and totaled 48 yards with one touchdown.

Chris Lewis' 244 receiving yards (61 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 23 targets with two touchdowns.

Devonte Ross has put together a 175-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 23 targets.

Jabre Barber's 14 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 174 yards (43.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Javon Solomon has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 12 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 17 tackles and two TFL.

Reddy Steward has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 14 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

