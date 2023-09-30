When the Georgia State Panthers square off against the Troy Trojans at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection model predicts the Panthers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (-1.5) Toss Up (50.5) Georgia State 26, Troy 23

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Georgia State vs. Troy? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Trojans.

The Trojans have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-3-0).

Troy is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

The Trojans have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Troy games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.5 points, one more than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

The Panthers' record against the spread is 3-0-0.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Georgia State has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Panthers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Georgia State games average 56.5 total points per game this season, six more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trojans vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 37 22.8 38.5 24.5 35.5 21 Troy 25.5 28 29.7 23.3 13 42

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.