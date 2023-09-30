The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0), boasting the 12th-ranked rushing attack in the country, will hit the field against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) and the 19th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Longhorns are heavily favored, by 17 points. The over/under in this outing is 64 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Kansas matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • City: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Kansas Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-17) 64 -900 +575
FanDuel Texas (-17) 63.5 -850 +570

Week 5 Odds

Texas vs. Kansas Betting Trends

  • Texas has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Longhorns have covered the spread once when favored by 17 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Kansas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Texas & Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Texas
To Win the National Champ. +900 Bet $100 to win $900
To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100
Kansas
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the Big 12 +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

