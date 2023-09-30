The James Madison Dukes (4-0) meet a familiar opponent when they host the South Alabama Jaguars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in a Sun Belt clash.

James Madison is totaling 408.3 yards per game on offense this year (58th in the FBS), and is allowing 355.8 yards per game (64th) on the other side of the ball. South Alabama is generating 393.5 total yards per game on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 352.8 total yards per game (62nd-ranked).

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, read on.

South Alabama vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

South Alabama vs. James Madison Key Statistics

South Alabama James Madison 393.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.3 (67th) 352.8 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355.8 (67th) 179.3 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 214.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241.8 (63rd) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (54th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 854 yards on 69.7% passing while recording six touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has rushed for 340 yards on 52 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Kentrel Bullock has racked up 49 carries and totaled 255 yards with one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 435 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has recorded 161 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Devin Voisin has racked up 77 reciving yards (19.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 932 yards (233.0 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 47 rushing yards on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 54 times for a team-high 304 yards (76.0 per game). He has also caught 12 passes for 103 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Ty Son Lawton has collected 191 yards on 32 attempts, scoring three times.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 354 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 28 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

