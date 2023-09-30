The Samford Bulldogs (1-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Seibert Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

On offense, Samford ranks 40th in the FCS with 28.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 95th in points allowed (384.3 points allowed per contest). East Tennessee State ranks 19th-worst in total yards per game (275), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 48th in the FCS with 325.3 total yards ceded per contest.

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Samford vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Samford East Tennessee State 403 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275 (114th) 384.3 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (25th) 104 (105th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (45th) 299 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.7 (124th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has recorded 1,130 yards (282.5 ypg) on 100-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 156 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

This season, Jay Stanton has carried the ball 31 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's team-leading 297 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 21 targets) with three touchdowns.

Ty King has caught 17 passes for 233 yards (58.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

DJ Rias' 11 catches have turned into 160 yards.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has thrown for 201 yards on 14-of-27 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 124 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby has 42 receiving yards (14 per game) on two catches while racking up 104 rushing yards on 31 attempts with one touchdown.

Xavier Gaillardetz has racked up 113 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Will Huzzie has collected 82 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

