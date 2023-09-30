The Baltimore Orioles will look to Adley Rutschman for continued offensive production when they square off against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB action with 183 total home runs.

Baltimore ranks 10th in MLB, slugging .423.

The Orioles are eighth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

Baltimore scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (801 total, five per game).

The Orioles' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Baltimore has a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles have the seventh-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.241).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 182 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank sixth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Boston has scored 764 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .324 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.345 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (15-9 with a 4.86 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Gibson has collected 17 quality starts this season.

Gibson is trying to collect his 28th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his 32 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Kutter Crawford (6-8) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start three times in 22 starts this season.

Crawford has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Kyle Gibson Triston McKenzie 9/26/2023 Nationals W 1-0 Home Kyle Bradish Josiah Gray 9/27/2023 Nationals W 5-1 Home Grayson Rodriguez Patrick Corbin 9/28/2023 Red Sox W 2-0 Home Dean Kremer Chris Sale 9/29/2023 Red Sox L 3-0 Home John Means Nick Pivetta 9/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Gibson Kutter Crawford 10/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Kyle Bradish Tanner Houck

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.