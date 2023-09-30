UAC opponents meet when the North Alabama Lions (2-3) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Braly Municipal Stadium.

North Alabama is totaling 24.0 points per game offensively this season (62nd in the FCS), and is surrendering 28.0 points per game (70th) on the other side of the ball. On the defensive side of the ball, Eastern Kentucky is a bottom-25 unit, allowing 513.5 total yards per game (third-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, accumulating 413.5 total yards per contest (24th-best).

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

North Alabama Eastern Kentucky 396.0 (3rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.5 (19th) 405.2 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513.5 (126th) 179.6 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (48th) 216.4 (46th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.5 (23rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has thrown for 1,019 yards (203.8 ypg) to lead North Alabama, completing 57.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 95 rushing yards on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Demarcus Lacey has 373 rushing yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Jalyn Daniels has been handed the ball 16 times this year and racked up 223 yards (44.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Takairee Kenebrew's leads his squad with 291 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 28 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kobe Warden has caught 24 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

David Florence has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 169 yards, an average of 33.8 yards per contest.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 1,022 yards on 60.1% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 139 yards with one score.

Braedon Sloan's team-high 215 rushing yards have come on 37 carries, with two touchdowns. He also leads the team with 130 receiving yards (32.5 per game) on 14 catches with one touchdown.

Joshua Carter has compiled 203 yards on 33 carries, while also catching six passes for 72 yards.

Jaden Smith paces his team with 276 receiving yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Hunter Brown's 10 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 127 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

