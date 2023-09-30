The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2), boasting the sixth-ranked run offense in the country, will take the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the 14th-ranked rushing D, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Wolverines are heavily favored, by 17.5 points. An over/under of 40 points has been set for the outing.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-17.5) 40 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-17.5) 40.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Michigan vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Michigan has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Nebraska has won two games against the spread this year.

Michigan & Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Michigan To Win the National Champ. +400 Bet $100 to win $400 To Win the Big Ten +160 Bet $100 to win $160 Nebraska To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

