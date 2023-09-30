Alabama vs. Mississippi State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide (3-1) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) will meet in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Bulldogs will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 14-point underdogs. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Mississippi State matchup.
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Starkville, Mississippi
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-14)
|46.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-14.5)
|46.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Alabama vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread once when favored by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Mississippi State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this year.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|To Win the SEC
|+375
|Bet $100 to win $375
