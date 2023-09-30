When the Alabama Crimson Tide square off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 9:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Crimson Tide will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (-14.5) Over (46.5) Alabama 44, Mississippi State 7

Week 5 SEC Predictions

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide's implied win probability is 86.7%.

The Crimson Tide have won twice against the spread this season.

Alabama has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Two of the Crimson Tide's four games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 9.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Alabama contests.

Mississippi State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bulldogs have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in four opportunities this year.

In theBulldogs' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Mississippi State games this season have averaged an over/under of 55.4 points, 8.9 more than the point total in this matchup.

Crimson Tide vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 30.3 13.5 34.7 17 17 3 Mississippi State 30.8 27.3 31 24 30 37

