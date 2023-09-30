Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The outings in a Week 5 college football schedule sure to please for fans in Alabama include the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-2.5)
UAB Blazers at Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-21.5)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Louis Crews Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-14.5)
Alcorn State Braves at Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: New ASU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Troy Trojans at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
Eastern Kentucky Colonels at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama Crimson Tide at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-14.5)
