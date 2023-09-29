Best Bets & Odds for the Oregon State vs. Utah Game – Friday, September 29
The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) face a Pac-12 matchup versus the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oregon State vs. Utah? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Oregon State vs. Utah?
- Date: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Reser Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20
- Oregon State is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Utah will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Utes have played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Utah (+4)
- Oregon State has covered the spread one time this year.
- This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Utah has covered the spread twice this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Oregon State vs. Utah matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (44.5)
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game twice this season.
- There has not been a Utah game this season with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 44.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 61.8 points per game, 17.3 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Oregon State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.8
|48.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34
|37
|32.5
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Utah
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.3
|46.5
|45.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|29.7
|27
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.