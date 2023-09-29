Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
Linda Fruhvirtova will meet Diana Shnaider in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 semifinals on Friday, September 29.
In this Semifinal matchup against Shnaider (-105), Fruhvirtova is the favorite with -120 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center
- Location: Ningbo, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Linda Fruhvirtova has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|Diana Shnaider
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|49
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Linda Fruhvirtova vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Fruhvirtova beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-0, 6-3.
- Shnaider reached the semifinals by defeating No. 14-ranked Petra Kvitova 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
- In her 37 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova has played an average of 21.3 games.
- Through 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fruhvirtova has played 21.5 games per match and won 46.2% of them.
- Shnaider is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.1% of those games.
- Shnaider has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Fruhvirtova and Shnaider have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.