Big 12 foes meet when the BYU Cougars (3-1) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) play on Friday, September 29, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU is putting up 30.0 points per game on offense (62nd in the FBS), and ranks 51st defensively with 21.3 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Cincinnati ranks 57th in the FBS (30.8 points per game), and it is 51st on defense (21.3 points allowed per game).

BYU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

BYU vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

BYU Cincinnati 324.5 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 488.0 (18th) 326.5 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (53rd) 61.0 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (15th) 263.5 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.3 (39th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (68th) 7 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has 1,017 pass yards for BYU, completing 60.3% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

LJ Martin has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 223 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Aidan Robbins has carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards (7.3 per game).

Isaac Rex's team-leading 260 yards as a receiver have come on 17 receptions (out of 34 targets) with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has caught 18 passes for 227 yards (56.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Darius Lassiter has hauled in 17 receptions for 200 yards, an average of 50.0 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has been a dual threat for Cincinnati this season. He has 970 passing yards (242.5 per game) while completing 62.1% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 186 yards (46.5 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner is his team's leading rusher with 57 carries for 328 yards, or 82.0 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Xzavier Henderson's 340 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 33 targets with one touchdown.

Braden Smith has caught 13 passes and compiled 198 receiving yards (49.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' 21 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown.

