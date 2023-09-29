Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 304 home runs in total.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, collecting 615 extra-base hits.

The Braves have a league-leading .275 batting average.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (927 total, 5.8 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.295).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Allan Winans gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Winans is looking to collect his third quality start of the season.

Winans will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

He has had one appearance this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Home Darius Vines Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home Bryce Elder Jackson Rutledge

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.