This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Shelby County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clay-Chalkville High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lyman Ward Military Academy at Cornerstone Christian School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29

6:45 PM CT on September 29 Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Vincent Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Vincent, AL

Vincent, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Helena High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Moody High School