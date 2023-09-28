Orlando Arcia vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Orlando Arcia -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .268.
- Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 135 games this year (60.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- In 12.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 43 games this season (31.9%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.262
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.325
|.410
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|31
|52/19
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 175 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went three innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
