This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Montgomery County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Selma High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Demopolis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Demopolis, AL

Demopolis, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marbury High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alabama Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Crenshaw Christian Academy at Macon East Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Cecil, AL

Cecil, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles Henderson High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver-Montgomery High School at Percy Julian High School