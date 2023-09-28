Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Alabama this week, we've got the information below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Clay-Chalkville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas County High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fultondale High School at Corner High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dora, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hoover High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Mountain High School at Briarwood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lynn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylacauga High School at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Leeds, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holt High School at Wenonah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson-Olin High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburn High School at Ramsay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gardendale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huffman High School at Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Trussville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
