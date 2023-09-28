As of now the Atlanta Falcons are 17th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), the Falcons are 17th in the NFL. They are three spots below that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Falcons have experienced the 11th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +5000.

The implied probability of the Falcons winning the Super Bowl, based on their +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread this year.

One Falcons game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL with 283.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (287.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons are compiling 18.3 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank seventh on defense with 18 points allowed per game.

Falcons Impact Players

In three games, Bijan Robinson has run for 213 yards (71.0 per game) and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with 14 catches for 102 yards.

Desmond Ridder has passed for 553 yards (184.3 per game), completing 62.5%, with two touchdowns and one interception in three games.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and accumulated 41 yards.

In three games, Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and two scores.

In three games, Drake London has eight receptions for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one score.

On defense, Jessie Bates III has helped lead the charge with three picks to go with 24 tackles and three passes defended in three games.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.