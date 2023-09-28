On Thursday, Eddie Rosario (.107 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 201 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.

In 81 of 138 games this season (58.7%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 138), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has driven home a run in 38 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 67 .283 AVG .229 .321 OBP .294 .536 SLG .377 27 XBH 21 16 HR 5 48 RBI 24 63/14 K/BB 55/20 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings