Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Crenshaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Crenshaw County, Alabama this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brantley High School at Highland Home High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Highland Home, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Crenshaw Christian Academy at Macon East Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cecil, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Calhoun High School at Luverne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Luverne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
