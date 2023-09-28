Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Calhoun County, Alabama is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Anniston High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hokes Bluff High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragland High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saks High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellborn High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Talladega, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School of Clay County at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
