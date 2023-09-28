Thursday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (102-56) versus the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 28.

The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 143 times this season and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.

Atlanta is 80-34 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 922 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Braves Schedule