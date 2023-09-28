Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (102-56) versus the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 28.
The probable starters are AJ Smith-Shawver for the Braves and Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Cubs 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have a record of 3-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 143 times this season and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 80-34 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- No team has scored more than the 922 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Darius Vines vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Jackson Rutledge
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.