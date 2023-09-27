Michael Harris II vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 30 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks while batting .290.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- In 68.7% of his 134 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Harris II has had an RBI in 37 games this year (27.6%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|74
|.297
|AVG
|.285
|.332
|OBP
|.325
|.481
|SLG
|.469
|23
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|29
|44/9
|K/BB
|56/16
|8
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (8-10) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.24 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.24, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.