Braves vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) clashing at Truist Park (on September 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Braves.
The probable starters are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Cubs 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Discover More About This Game
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-1-0 against the spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.
- Atlanta has a record of 80-34 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 909 runs scored this season.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|L 3-2
|Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|W 8-5
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin
|September 30
|Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin
|October 1
|Nationals
|-
|TBA vs Trevor Williams
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.