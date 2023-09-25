Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000, the Atlanta Falcons are No. 17 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 25.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +160
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta compiled a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Falcons and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta ranked 24th in total offense (318.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (362.1 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Last year the Falcons won only one game away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.
- Atlanta went unbeaten (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- The Falcons won only twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC overall.
Falcons Impact Players
- Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In the passing game, Allgeier scored one touchdown, with 16 catches for 139 yards.
- On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).
- In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Richie Grant amassed 3.0 TFL, 122 tackles, and two interceptions.
Falcons Player Futures
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|W 24-10
|+30000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|W 25-24
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|L 20-6
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+15000
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+3500
