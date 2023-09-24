With the Atlanta Falcons playing the Detroit Lions in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is MyCole Pruitt a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will MyCole Pruitt score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Pruitt received got 21 targets last year and converted them into 16 catches for 150 yards and four TDs, averaging 15 receiving yards.

In four of 10 games last year, Pruitt had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

MyCole Pruitt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 49ers 1 1 2 1 Week 9 Chargers 1 1 6 0 Week 10 @Panthers 1 1 6 0 Week 11 Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 12 @Commanders 3 2 9 1 Week 13 Steelers 1 1 7 1 Week 15 @Saints 3 2 20 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 4 4 49 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 3 34 1

