Should you bet on Kyle Pitts scoring a touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Pitts will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has put together a 59-yard season thus far (29.5 yards per game), hauling in four throws out of eight targets.

Pitts, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0

Rep Kyle Pitts with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.