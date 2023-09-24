When Khadarel Hodge takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Hodge saw 20 targets last season and hauled in 13 balls for 202 yards and one TD, posting 15.5 yards per game.

Hodge had a receiving touchdown in one of nine games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 3 3 38 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 57 0 Week 4 Browns 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 5 3 33 0 Week 9 Chargers 2 1 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 2 2 37 1 Week 11 Bears 1 1 13 0 Week 13 Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cardinals 1 1 5 0

