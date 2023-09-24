The Detroit Lions will play the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Lions will win -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

While the Lions ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation offensively, as they ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game). Offensively, the Falcons ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 23rd in points allowed (362.1 points allowed per contest).

Falcons vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (+3) Over (46) Lions 25, Falcons 24

Falcons Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

Atlanta won nine games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.

The Falcons had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season.

In Atlanta games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Falcons games averaged 43.7 total points last season, 2.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

The Lions covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Last season, 10 Detroit games hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 46 points, three fewer than the average total in last season's Lions contests.

Falcons vs. Lions 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 26.6 25.1 33.1 25.3 19.4 24.9 Atlanta 21.5 22.7 24.9 21.6 17.6 24

