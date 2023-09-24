When Cordarrelle Patterson takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 3 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Cordarrelle Patterson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Patterson delivered a solid stat line last year, as Patterson ran for 695 yards on 144 carries (53.5 ypg) and eight touchdowns.

He scored a rushing touchdown in seven of 13 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Cordarrelle Patterson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Saints 22 120 1 3 16 0 Week 2 @Rams 10 41 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 17 141 1 1 12 0 Week 4 Browns 9 38 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 13 44 2 1 9 0 Week 10 @Panthers 5 18 0 1 2 0 Week 11 Bears 10 52 0 2 7 0 Week 12 @Commanders 11 52 0 3 19 0 Week 13 Steelers 11 60 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Saints 14 52 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 8 17 0 1 14 0 Week 17 Cardinals 9 42 1 6 42 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 5 18 1 2 1 0

