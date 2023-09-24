Atlanta Braves (99-55) will square off against the Washington Nationals (68-87) at Nationals Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The favored Braves have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +185. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5 with +105 odds). The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jackson Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 33-13 record (winning 71.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have won in 57, or 41.3%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 7-18 when favored by +185 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +300 1st 1st

