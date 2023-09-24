Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (99-55) taking on the Washington Nationals (68-87) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge (0-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
  • The Braves have entered the game as favorites 139 times this season and won 91, or 65.5%, of those games.
  • Atlanta is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • No team has scored more than the 899 runs Atlanta has this season.
  • The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 18 Phillies L 7-1 Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
September 19 Phillies W 9-3 Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
September 24 @ Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jackson Rutledge
September 24 @ Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Jameson Taillon
September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.