Braves vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Nationals Park has the Atlanta Braves (99-55) taking on the Washington Nationals (68-87) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge (0-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 139 times this season and won 91, or 65.5%, of those games.
- Atlanta is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- No team has scored more than the 899 runs Atlanta has this season.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Kyle Wright vs Zack Wheeler
|September 19
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 20
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola
|September 21
|@ Nationals
|W 10-3
|Max Fried vs Jake Irvin
|September 22
|@ Nationals
|W 9-6
|Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 24
|@ Nationals
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon
|September 26
|Cubs
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele
|September 27
|Cubs
|-
|Max Fried vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 28
|Cubs
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jameson Taillon
|September 29
|Nationals
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Patrick Corbin
