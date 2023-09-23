Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Week 4 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the Pac-12. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oregon State Beavers at Washington State Cougars
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Washington Huskies
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
